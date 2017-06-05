NABEF Taps FedEx for Corporate Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—FedEx will be rubbing elbows with members of the broadcast industry at the NAB Education Foundation’s 19th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards. FedEx is being recognized with the organization’s Corporate Leadership Award, which is presented to a company outside of the broadcast industry that exemplifies community service and corporate social responsibility.

The NABEF award is in part recognition for the FedEx Cares platform, which the company uses to invest in communities around the world. Through FedEx Cares, the FedEx network, team members and resources connect people globally and are expected to contribute $200 million in more than 200 communities by 2020. The program’s Delivery for Good component is designed to provide urgent aid to communities in times of emergency.

In addition, FedEx has worked with Direct Relief for more than a decade and has partnered with the United Services Organization as its primary shipper for 15 years. FedEx has also donated to communities in areas such as road safety, global entrepreneurship, sustainable transportation and employment pathways.

FedEx employees also donated more than $12 million to charitable organizations and volunteered 90,000+ hours during the 2016 FedEx Cares United Way Campaign.

NABEF will present the Corporate Leadership Award to FedEx during the official Celebration of Service to America Awards event on June 20 in Washington D.C.