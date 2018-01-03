NABEF Taking Entries for 2018 Celebration of Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON—Now in its 20th year, the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation’s Celebration of Service to America Awards is officially accepting entries for 2018. The awards recognize “outstanding community service” by local broadcasters, per NABEF’s description.

A new wrinkle in this year’s awards is the creation of new categories based on market size. One radio and one television honoree will be awarded in each of the following categories: Broadcast ownership group; large/major market (TV DMAs 1-50, radio markets 1-50); medium market (TV DMAs 51-100, radio markets 51-150); and small market (TV DMAs 101-210, radio markets 151-300). The awards will continue to recognize broadcasters for individual campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public good and provide service to local communities.

All entries must be submitted by March 9. Official entry rules and additional information can be found here.

Winners will be recognized at the 20th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards gala on June 12 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.