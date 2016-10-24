NABEF Celebrates Student Innovation at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—The NAB Education Foundation will recognize winners of the 2016 Excellence in Innovative Technology Awards at the Innovation Celebration on Nov. 9 at NAB Show New York at a luncheon.

The awards showcase students who developed a product related to television, radio, digital, mobile technologies, social media, streaming, information management, web or other telecommunications-based applications. The winners are:

Andrew Briz of the University of Florida developed News-ready Hypervideo Player at UF’s Innovation News Center. The app enables news organizations to simplify navigation between links, videos, charts and graphics, without any coding education.

Adriana Becerra, Ryan Hayes, Mark Quinones, Garish Rama and Prashanna Raghavan, all of Arizona State University, developed two applications that utilize and showcase 360-technology and virtual reality. One was created for Cronkite News, featuring several 360-technology elements; the other combines computer-generated imagery, 360 video and regular video to depict crossing the U.S./Mexico border.

Noelle Vela of Texas Tech University developed a political gaming Android app through the Texas Tech College of Media and Communication, with sponsorship from the Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic and International Communication. Vozra educates teenage Hispanics about the electoral process with quizzes, surveys and polling.

All prototypes will be presented at the luncheon at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. OpenMatter CEO Barry Libert will also provide the keynote address at the event. He is the author of “The Network Imperative: How to Survive and Grow in the Age of Digital Business Models.”

“The media industry is in a constant state of evolution. New technologies and products are shaping the way we conduct business and lead our lives,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “The NAB Education Foundation is honored to highlight the groundbreaking work and innovative projects these forward-thinking students have developed.”

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio Magazine.