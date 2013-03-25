NABEF Career Day to Cover Key Issues for Job Seekers

WASHINGTON— The NAB Education Foundation, in partnership with the Broadcast Education Association, will host the annual NAB Show Career Day on Wednesday, April 10 at the Las Vegas Hotel.



“Career Day provides new and experienced broadcast professionals with valuable exposure to media companies from across the country,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “It’s ideal for job seekers looking to work in the broadcast communications space.”



Representatives from broadcast and media companies will be on hand to answer questions from those interested in job or internship opportunities. Companies with representatives include Clear Channel, ESPN, Fox, Gannett, Production Hub, Sencore Inc. and Star Radio Group.



Attendees will have access to one-on-one career coaching sessions and sessions focused on career development.



Social Media in the Job Hunt

10 -10:45 a.m.

This session will provide attendees with tips and insight on how to better incorporate social media into a successful job search.



Moving on Up Through Networking

11– 11:45 a.m.

This session will provide insight into the networking process, including tips on how to “work the room,” approach key individuals, establish meaningful contacts and master small talk.



Dress for Success “Fashion Show” by Laura Rubeli

12 – 1 p.m.

Image expert Rubeli will give the dos and don’ts of professional attire, helping attendees ensure their appearance and goals match up.



Negotiating Your Best Salary

1:15 – 2 p.m.

This panel will explore how to prepare for, talk about and get the best salary possible.



Pre-registration for Career Day is available for attendees, and admission is free with the registration code CF13. It is also open to those not attending the NAB Show.



Companies interested in registering as a recruiter must complete the recruiter registration form. All registered recruiters will receive Equal Employment Opportunity credit for participating in Career Day.



