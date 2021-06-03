NAB to Present Tech Awards at NAB Amplify Event

Washington, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters will host a special event to announce and celebrate the 2021 recipients of the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards and Digital Leadership Award. It will be held June 17, 2 p.m. EDT on NAB Amplify.

The special session titled “The Future of Media and NAB Technology Awards” kicks off with a keynote conversation with Mike Chapman, a partner and Americas Media Lead at Kearney, a management consulting firm specializing in corporate and growth strategy and business transformation. Chapman will discuss the future of media, including trends to watch, with Sam Matheny, executive vice president and chief technology officer of NAB.

“We are excited to announce the technology award winners publicly for the first time through this special session on NAB Amplify,” said Matheny in a press statement. “As with so much of our industry, we are doing things differently this year. We invite the entire NAB Show community to join us for the reveal of the winners and to celebrate their amazing engineering and digital leadership.”

NAB has presented the Engineering Achievement Award to an individual for their outstanding accomplishments in the broadcast industry since 1959. In 1991, the Association began giving two awards—one for achievements in radio and the other for television.

The Digital Leadership Award began in 2015 and is given annually to honor an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms in a measurable way through the use of technology, mobile applications, social media, or web-based information management and marketing.

The Service to Broadcast Engineering Award is presented periodically to individuals who have provided extraordinary service to the industry.

Register for NAB Amplify to access these sessions.