NAB Studio Deploys Unytalk Live Interactive Webcast Solution

WASHINGTON, D.C.—NAB Studio has implemented Unytalk Live's cloud-based digital solution to produce and broadcast interactive content for various hybrid events within and outside the organization.

"NAB Studio was designed not only as a functional production facility but also as a showcase for the latest technologies available to media professionals," said April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president, Industry Affairs at NAB. "As we continue to transform our studio into a global stage, we are excited about the ability to bring in people from around the world easily and display viewers and interactive participants on our studio screens."

Unytalk Live enables live interactive webcasts that bring together remote and in-studio audience members for real-time conversations. The solution has technical features that enable users to produce live interactive content with studio hosts and remote virtual guests at scale, the company said.

It makes hybrid live events accessible on everyday devices, such as laptops, simplifying the process for end users from both the studio and the production sides as well as participants and guests. Users can access the system via a browser or a native app, depending on their use case and preferences, it said.

From a simple desktop, users bring up the studio interfaces and connect them to an existing infrastructure. Unytalk Live can be ready to use in just a few minutes. It eliminates the need for much of the hardware and middleware typically necessary for such setups, the company said.

The solution’s cloud-based infrastructure ensures high availability and reliability with advanced recovery mechanisms, accommodating up to 15,000 live interactive users within a single event, while offering seamless integration with cloud-based AI tools for closed captioning, real-time translations and audience engagement analysis, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website .