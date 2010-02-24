NAB Show’s new Destination Broadband to focus on broadband technology

The 2010 NAB Show will debut Destination Broadband, a new exhibit area focusing on advances and applications for broadband technology.

Featuring more than 50 companies and a presentation theater, the new exhibit area will examine the online video experience within the broadband ecosystem from backend infrastructure to new technologies for the home.

A pavilion within Destination Broadband will feature three specialized areas: broadband innovations, mobile solutions and broadband lifestyles, a living room-like setting for consumer products and services.

With more than 25 companies participating, the pavilion will showcase the latest in content delivery network solutions, online video, IPTV, video streaming and advertising and monetization platforms enabled by broadband.

Among the companies to participate in the Destination Broadband exhibit area are:

AdJuggler, Ankeena Networks, AT&T, Backchannelmedia, Brightcove, Cisco, Digisoft tv, Internap, Level-3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Opera Software, MobiClip, Neulion, TVUNetworks, Vericorder Technology and Verizon Wireless.

Destination Broadband also will feature a theater, which will offer informative discussions, case studies, research and top-level insights on delivering and monetizing broadband content. The theater will be co-produced by the Society of Satellite Professionals International, World Teleport Association, VideoNuze, Interactive Television Alliance (ITA) and other industry experts.