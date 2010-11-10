NAB Show Sponsors HPA Awards

The Hollywood Post Alliance announced that The NAB Show will sponsor the HPA Engineering Excellence Award category in the HPA Awards. The 2010 winners of the HPA Awards will be announced during a celebratory evening on Nov. 11 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.



The Awards, which launched five years ago, were designed to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance. The HPA Awards honor 12 craft categories, and also give awards for Lifetime Achievement, Creativity and Innovation, and Engineering Excellence. HPA award winners will be spotlighted at the “Post Pit” at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 11-14, 2011.



T“We see the Hollywood Post Alliance at the heart of the post industry, building community and communicating crucial information,” said Chris Brown, Executive Vice President, Conventions and Business Operations, of NAB announced the affiliation. “The Engineering Excellence Award is one of the most esteemed in the post industry, and we are proud to sponsor something that has such resonance in the community of working post production experts. We are really looking forward to hosting the winners at the Post Pit at the 2011 NAB Show.”



TIn announcing the sponsorship, HPA President Leon Silverman commented, “The HPA is very proud to be working with the NAB Show. Their sponsorship and presentation of the Engineering Excellence Award Sponsored by the NAB Show represents a very important partnership for the Hollywood Post Alliance. The HPA Engineering Excellence Award is a sought-after honor in post production, and there is literally no organization better aligned with the mission of the Awards than NAB. In addition, we look forward to working closely with the NAB Show to provide an opportunity for the best and most innovative post production technology to be featured in the Post Pit in the South Hall of the Convention Center on Wednesday, April 14.



TAt the Nov. 11 ceremony, David Dziedzic, Senior Vice President of Business Operations, from NAB will be on hand to bestow the coveted Engineering honors to ARRI, Cine-tal and Digital Vision. Also, on that evening, two other special honors will be bestowed: The Lifetime Achievement Award and the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production which will go to President of 20th Century Fox Feature Post Production Ted Gagliano, and the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production will be awarded to FotoKem, Gradient Effects, Light Iron Digital and Reliance MediaWorks.



TFor complete information please visit www.hpaawards.net, call the HPA at 213-614-0860 or write info@hpaawards.net.