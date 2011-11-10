NAB Show Renews Commitment to HPA Engineering Excellence Award



LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Post Alliance announced that NAB Show will sponsor its HPA Engineering Excellence Award again this year, renewing its commitment to the organization’s HPA Awards and its Engineering honors. The Awards were launched in 2006 to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance.



The HPA Awards are the standard by which creative and technical excellence in the art, science and craft of post production are measured. The Engineering Excellence Award is a coveted honor, long recognized by the technical and post production community as a gold standard of accomplishment. The Engineering honors were developed to showcase and reward inventors, manufacturers, vendors and/or peer post production companies for their outstanding product or technology application offerings.



The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced the recipients of the organization’s Engineering Excellence Award for 2011--Sony Professional Solutions of America, Dolby Laboratories, Lightcraft Technology and IBM.



The 2011 HPA Awards show will be held Nov.10 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.



