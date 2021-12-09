NAB Show Partners with Adobe on Remote Production Conference

The NAB Show is teaming up with Adobe for a two-day “Remote Production Conference (RPC), Feb. 4-5, 20220. The multi-track, multi-day, online training conference will be produced by Future Media Conferences and will feature live, interactive, online training sessions along with notable keynotes, networking opportunities, and more.

Social distancing and travel restrictions during the pandemic have certainly contributed to the rise of remote productions however, remote production and at-home production is projected to remain essential to everyday “normal” life. Many companies are opting to keep their staff at home, production crews are growing to be more global, and projects requesting virtual services are increasing. Remote production is by no means a temporary solution during the pandemic, but integral to the future of broadcast.

The Remote Production Conference is designed to give creative professionals creating content for film, television, corporate video, branding, and social media the knowledge and tools they need to effectively support their clients in remote environments. The 2-day event gathers industry leading working professionals to provide quality training for individuals seeking to learn new workflows. The Remote Production Conference is also a space for working professionals to share real-world experiences along with the benefits and challenges of working with a remote team.

“We have arrived at remote production out of necessity but now it presents an opportunity,” said Ben Kozuch, of Future Media Conferences. “The goal in this conference is to explore the tools, techniques and best practices, with tips you can apply to your very next project.”

The Remote Production Conference consists of a multi-day training program with sessions focusing on wireless solutions on production sets, remote editing solutions, overview of live streaming platforms, and remote collaboration tools and workflows.

Remote production is a rising trend that many creative teams are currently taking advantage of. Attendees will receive insight to the latest workflows our instructors are currently using in this growing field.

“Remote Production started long before a world-wide pandemic displaced us from our shared office spaces. Shared storage, remote libraries, wireless data transmission and remote rendering have been part of our lifestyle for years,” said Gary Adcock, Conference Program Manager. “For our 2nd Remote Production Conference, we wanted to bring together an even wider range of talent, with more of the tools and technologies that have been so instrumental in bringing these advancements to the mainstream. Together, with our friends we are planning a schedule of iconic sessions, so we can educate and enliven you and your teams.”

Leading organizations who are currently providing remote solutions are also invited to present live demonstrations of their services—which is beneficial for video professionals looking to optimize their remote workflows and support their teams.

“In today’s hybrid work environment, creativity knows no bounds,” said Sean Lyden, Director of Product Marketing for Pro Video at Adobe. “We are constantly pushing the limits of collaboration to fully support remote teams via Adobe Creative Cloud and now with the addition of Frame.io. From sharing assets to collaborative editing, Creative Cloud keeps connected and up-to-speed through remote workflows, unlocking new creative possibilities for our users.”

The Remote Production Conference is designed to provide a collaborative, interactive educational space for attendees to refine their production workflows. The program consists of panel discussions, social networking hours, and sponsored sessions where attendees can directly interact with companies and get their questions answered live.

Registration is available for only $49 which includes access to select online sessions with an option to upgrade to VIP for $149. The VIP pass includes access to all online sessions including keynotes and panel discussions, plus streaming access to all recorded sessions for 90 days post-event.

For more information, visit https://www.remoteproductionconference.com.