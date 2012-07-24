NAB Show Opens 2013 Call for Speakers

WASHINGTON: The National Association of Broadcasters is calling for technical paper or session proposals for the 2013 NAB Show, scheduled for April 6 - 11 in Las Vegas, prior to the entry deadline of Oct. 19. Submissions must be relevant to the creation and distribution of all media and filmed entertainment content, or address emerging trends and their impact on the media business.



Conferences for the 2013 NAB Show program include: Broadcast Engineering, Broadcast Management, Cloud Computing, Creative Master Series, Disruptive Media, Military and Government Summit, and the popular General and Super Session Series. Event organizers will consider proposals on new media for multiple platforms, new business models, and the impact of new technologies and marketplace realities on existing businesses and creative processes.



Further information on submissions is available at the NAB Show’s Speaking Opportunities website. Previous speakers are invited to join the NAB Speaker Alumni Group on LinkedIn.



NAB Show is also seeking nominations for its Program Advisory Group, which comprises industry leaders and subject matter experts who provide feedback on overall conference design and suggest new areas of programming to address the evolving media and entertainment landscape. Nominations for this group may be sent to NAB Show staff via email to DBrasse-at-nab-dot-org.



