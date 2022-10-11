NAB Show NY: TVU Networks To Highlight 5G Production, Cloud Playout

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks will showcase its 5G remote production and cloud-based playout solutions as well as new device integration at the 2022 NAB Show New York , Oct. 17-20 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Guided by insight from news and sports media companies, TVU Networks releases new products, features and upgrades throughout the year to enable a seamless experience for users of its live multi-camera production-over-IP solutions, the company said.

The components of the TVU cloud-based ecosystem work together seamlessly even in the most challenging network environments. Using 5G cellular networks, TVU’s end-to-end solution provides greater bandwidth and resiliency, ultra-low latency and connectivity with speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G, it said.

The latest addition to the TVU production solution is TVU RPS (Remote Production System) Link Encoder. It allows multi-channel REMI production over 5G. The TVU RPS Link Encoder is compatible with the existing TVU RPS hardware decoder and TVU’s cloud ecosystem.

The TVU RPS remote production system uses an encoder and decoder to synchronize multiple remote sources perfectly and send them to the studio, while the TVU Producer platform enables production of live streaming programs from any of these sources without a studio infrastructure, it said.

The new TVU Channel Plus, a cloud-based playout service with integrated ad sales support, follows its predecessor TVU Channel. Initially designed for one of the world’s largest broadcasters, TVU Channel, enables the user to schedule live and VOD programming from a simple web browser. Both TVU Channel Plus and TVU Channel enable simple, yet powerful linear channel scheduling and playout running in the cloud, TVU Networks said.

With pay-as-you-go pricing, the TVU Channel supports an OpEx business model. TVU Channel Plus is free to the user, employing a revenue-split pricing model based on ad performance.

Another new module TVU will highlight at NAB New York is TVU Replay, a multi-camera control sports app. TVU Replay gives officials instant review capability during games. Video producers also can include TVU Replay clips within their coverage, it said.

The app has two modes: Review and Replay. The Review mode enables officials and coaches in game to review any close call immediately from their phone or tablet. Running within the TVU Producer live production platform, Replay provides all production elements necessary to output clips to any device, the company said.

“We’re regularly adding essential tools into the TVU ecosystem that save producers time and increase flexibility with more options for live event production,” said TVU Networks Paul Shen. “Our ecosystem of 5G, 4K solutions integrate in a microservices-based, building block approach that makes it easy to add capabilities as needed.”

In keeping with that commitment to innovation, TVU will demonstrate an integration with Stream Deck from Elgato. Stream Deck is a physical control interface device popular with gamers streaming on Twitch and YouTube, the company said.

Using Stream Deck to control live production from the TVU Producer multi-camera, streaming platform makes seamless production easy for a new generation of content creators. Shortcut keys can be mapped for transitions, clips, overlays and ad insertions from TVU Producer onto the Stream Deck device for simple, one button control, it said.

See TVU Networks at NAB New York booth 1318.

