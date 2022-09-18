NAB Show NY: One Minute With… Marshall Cameras

TV Tech caught up with Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall Cameras, ahead of NAB Show New York to talk about the company’s presence.

TV Tech: What are you most looking forward to at NAB Show New York?

Tod Musgrave: The Marshall team is looking forward to re-engaging our integrators and users on the East Coast and surrounding areas. There is nothing that replaces face-to-face interaction with those that are using or planning to integrate our products into their projects.

TVT: What will be Marshall's most important product news?

Musgrave: Marshall will be showing several new cameras at our display stand; a wide-angle compact UHD60 camera with IP + USB3 + HDMI in the high performance CV420e camera model, a track-follow-frame PTZ camera using AI chipsets in the CV620-TBI and an assortment of our award-winning POV cameras.

To learn more about Marshall’s products, visit the company’s website.