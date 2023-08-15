NAB Show New York to Offer HBO Camera Assessment Series Screening, Seminar

WASHINGTON, D.C.—NAB Show New York and the HBO Camera Assessment Series (CAS) have announced that they will be working together to provide show attendees new educational experiences that will give them access to top HBO creators and allow them to explore hands-on, cutting-edge, cinematic technology.

On October 25, as part of the NAB Show New York, attendees will be able to screen The CAS, which is a meticulous exploration of the cinematic storytelling potential of today's leading cameras.

The follow-up session, The Making of The HBO Camera Assessment Test (CAS) Seminar, takes place October 26 at the Cine+Live Lab on the NAB Show New York show floor. For the first time, in celebration of the series' 10th anniversary, the creators will publicly share their insights and the journey behind making the assessment series.

"These initiatives offer a unique opportunity for product discovery by upskilling the community to deliver enhanced viewer experiences," said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading industry experts, explore new techniques and gain insights into the latest trends in cinematography and broadcast-style production.”

CAS, started more than a decade ago, is a project that seeks to create a rich and expansive technical library, available to producers, directors and cinematographers across the entire Warner Bros. Discovery family. The goal of this one-of-a-kind project is to not determine what camera is “best,” but to determine what camera is appropriate for each individual scenario faced across the vast quantity of productions made by HBO and the wider Warner Bros. Discovery.

By exploring and testing a variety of cutting-edge digital cameras, including the ARRI Alexa Mini, ARRI Alexa 35, Sony Venice, RED V. Raptor, Black Magic Ursa 12K, and traditional 35mm film, the Camera Assessment Series can provide valuable insights for filmmakers to make educated decisions for their projects.

The trailer is available here.

During this year’s NAB New York, CAS visionaries, Stephen Beres and Suny Behar, will discuss the methodology of the tests, technology changes impacting the style and type of analysis required, giving the attendee knowledge to apply testing strategy and technique to their own projects.

Following the discussion, attendees can begin testing equipment immediately in the Cine+Live Lab, produced in partnership with AbelCine. This extremely popular show floor destination debuted in 2022 and is back this year three-times larger.

Uniquely curated sessions and demos will leverage a Sony Venice 2, ARRI Alexa 35, Panasonic AK-PLV 100 and a pair of Sony FR7 camera packages, along with additional gear from Mark Roberts Motion Control and Vinten, and supporting sponsors Fujinon, LUX, Multidyne and Seagate, to offer practical knowledge on the gear and techniques being used by crews on top cine live productions.

Screening Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Time: Doors open at 4 p.m., session starts at 4:30 p.m.

Location: Warner Bros. Discovery 30 Hudson Yards, 24th Floor New York, NY 10001

Fee: Free

While this event is free, a NAB Show New York badge and your RSVP is required. Details to RSVP here . Be sure to bring your NAB Show New York badge with you to gain entry.