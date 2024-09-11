NAB Show New York Exhibitor Insight—G&D North America Inc.

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show New York?

MATT KESKE: NAB Show New York 2024 is expected to showcase several key technology trends, with AI, hybrid work models and cloud-based production taking center stage. These trends are particularly exciting in the context of KVM technology. As the industry increasingly adopts hybrid work models, there is a growing need for secure and efficient remote access solutions, with KVM systems playing a central role in this transition. They allow broadcasters to manage multiple systems seamlessly and access powerful computer resources through a single, secure interface, regardless of their location.

The integration of artificial intelligence can enable smarter resource management with KVM solutions, optimizing workflows and improving decision-making processes, thereby making production processes more efficient and less error-prone. As production workflows continue to shift to the cloud, KVM technology will become essential for managing remote servers and workplaces. This enables broadcast studios to edit, broadcast and manage content from virtually any location while maintaining high productivity and benefiting from the flexibility and scalability of cloud-based production.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

KESKE: One of our most exciting product announcements is the introduction of the DynamicWorkplace-CON. This innovative module is designed to seamlessly integrate with G&D's KVM matrix systems, consolidating user modules (CONs) and their associated monitors into a more efficient and ergonomic workspace. This advancement significantly enhances user comfort by reducing physical strain and streamlining the management of complex tasks, which is crucial in demanding broadcast environments.

The DynamicWorkplace-CON features advanced multiviewing capabilities, allowing users to control up to eight different sources across four monitors simultaneously, supporting impressive resolutions up to 4K60Hz. This is especially beneficial for users who require a comprehensive overview and control over multiple tasks and workflows.

Additionally, the design is optimized for integration with G&D matrix systems, improving the overall usability of KVM installations. The integrated window manager offers high flexibility, enabling users to freely position windows and customize monitor arrangements to meet their specific operational needs. Furthermore, the DynamicWorkplace-CON supports individual use of audio, serial and USB devices, allowing for seamless integration of a wide range of peripheral equipment.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



KESKE: The DynamicWorkplace-CON distinguishes itself from other products on the market through its seamless integration with existing G&D matrix systems and its intuitive operation, making it an ideal tool for enhancing workflows in demanding environments. Utilizing displays with higher resolutions opens new possibilities for designing the working environment. They enable work on a larger surface area, supporting more efficient workflows and increased productivity.

he DynamicWorkplace-CON enhances flexibility in multimonitor setups by consolidating various video and computer sources onto a single monitor or across multiple displays. The intuitive window manager ensures complete control over the arrangement and management of individual windows, while the ControlPanel serves as the central interface, providing quick and intuitive access to windows, computer modules, and presets or layouts. With its user-friendly operation, the DynamicWorkplace-CON creates an environment tailored to individual needs, significantly improving efficiency and productivity.

TVT: What is it about NAB Show New York that brings you back every year?

KESKE: We are excited to attend NAB Show in New York each year because it showcases creative innovations and the latest industry trends shaping the future of broadcast technology. This event offers valuable networking opportunities, allowing us to connect with industry leaders and build partnerships crucial for collaboration and growth.

We particularly value the opportunity for face-to-face interactions with our customers and partners. This personal contact is incredibly insightful as it allows us to discuss new and ongoing projects and gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges they face. Our participation goes beyond merely presenting our solutions; we place great importance on engaging with our partners and customers about their current challenges. This dialogue not only helps us tailor our offerings more precisely to their needs but also drives us towards continuous innovation.