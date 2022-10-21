NAB Show New York Attendance Exceeds 9,500

NEW YORK—NAB says 9,576 attendees visited NAB Show New York, held at the Javits Center Oct. 19-20. This years event marks the first time the show was held in person since 2019. The show floor featured 245 exhibitors showcasing the latest technology in media and entertainment. The 2023 NAB Show New York will be held Oct. 25-26, 2023.

AES, which was held in conjunction with NAB Show New York, reported that nearly 7,000 attended its show, which featured 100 exhibitors, Combined, the two shows attracted approximately 16,500 attendees and hosted 350 exhibitors.

“The turnout for NAB Show New York reinforces the power of our brand and the value of in-person trade shows,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “We are incredibly thankful to our exhibitors, speakers, partners and attendees for making this event a success, and we are excited to build on the momentum leading into NAB Show in Las Vegas.”

This marks the fifth NAB Show New York after it was rebranded starting in 2016. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event, which was held virtually. There was no 2021 event.

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and held annually in October, NAB Show New York offers hands-on learning, discovery and insights into the technology and business strategies that are transforming media and entertainment. Through exhibits, conferences and networking events, NAB Show New York spotlights the products, practices and leaders promoting superior audio and video experiences.

This article has been updated.