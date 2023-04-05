NAB Show: Marshall Upgrades POV Camera Line with New Sensors

LAS VEGAS—Marshall Electronics is announcing a new generation of Marshall POV cameras that has been developed around a brand new highly optimized Sony sensor. The new models, which will be shown at NAB 2023 (opens in new tab) in Central Hall, Booth C5520, will offer improved video performance with cleaner, crisper images, greater pixel sensitivity and better color reproduction.

Complementing the new sensors, the cameras also feature high-end processors to further refine signal structure and enhance depth of remote adjust and match capabilities.

“You would be surprised how many broadcast and production events require a unique and unobtrusive angle of view, such as live concerts, reality television, nature observation programs, stage production, live sports production, news outlets, etc.,” explained Tod Musgrave, director of cameras for Marshall Electronics. “The strategy to shift all Marshall cameras to Sony sensors was carefully vetted based on capability and development potential, then refined in signal processors to complete the package and the new models were born. This continues the Marshall heritage of broadcast quality and performance at affordable price points, while pushing the boundaries of technology at this size.”

The Marshall CV226 All-Weather Lipstick Camera was the first model to be upgraded and is now being offered as the CV228 All-Weather Lipstick Camera.

The CV228 has 3GSDI, remote adjust/match, swappable lenses and improved video performance. The camera also has the added ability for firmware updates to be performed in the field matching all other Marshall POV cameras.

The new CV228 is also designed with additional cable reinforcement and flexibility to cater to the usual heavy use of these models. In the development timeline there will be several additional models making the switch to the new design, including the CV503 to the CV504, the CV506 to the CV508 and the CV344 to the CV348, the company reported.

Marshall is also introducing two new POV camera models, the miniature CV570 and compact CV370 models, which add NDI|HX3 network capability with standard IP as well as SRT codecs. The Marshall miniature CV570 and compact CV370 will use the same lenses as other Marshall POV cameras and is equipped with the same new Sony sensors.

“Adding a networkable POV camera model capable of NDI|HX3, IP and SRT is a game-changer and really exciting for Marshall,” Musgrave said. “We plan to make this expandable to Dante AV-H later in the year.”

POV cameras have become an industry standard in live production workflows over the past decade. The latest POV cameras from Marshall feature slightly larger physical pixel size, capturing more light information with greater sensitivity in low-light environments and has the same ability to reach into the IR wavelengths, when applications require it.