NAB Show: Call for Speakers, Deadline Approaches

WASHINGTON-- The NAB is looking for speakers and panel members to fill sessions for the April 2013 convention. Session ideas are being accepted for conferences and PITS, the show’s on-floor education areas.



The submission deadline for conference sessions is October 19. A number of new topics have been added to the lineup including hybrid radio; next-generation television; new radio data applications; the evolution of newsgathering; cloud applications for broadcast; and centralizing technical operations for radio and television, among others.



The submission deadline for the PITS is November 30. Convention planners are looking for 20-minute session ideas for the Post PIT, Radio PIT, Pro Audio PIT and Enterprise Computing PIT, which is new for 2013.



For more information, contact the NAB Show Education Team at conventioneducation@nab.org.



