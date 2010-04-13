NAB Show Attendance: 88,044



For many attending the 2010 NAB Show, the exhibition halls and conference rooms seemed more crowded than last year, and official attendance numbers from NAB bear that observation out.



According to the NAB, some 88,044 registered attendees had taken part in NAB Show 2010 as of Tuesday afternoon (Apr. 13). That’s a 6.5 percent increase on the 2009 NAB Show attendance of 82,650.



More than 27 percent of the attendees, 23,900 people, came from outside of the United States, and 156 countries were represented at the show.



“Content professionals from across the globe turned out in force at the NAB Show, and we’re delighted by the extraordinarily positive feedback from both attendees and exhibitors,” said NAB Executive Vice President Dennis Wharton. “The uptick in attendance and dazzling technology on display here in Las Vegas demonstrates again the NAB Show’s enduring popularity and status as the premiere global event for the content marketplace.”



International and news media (1,153) attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. The figures are based on pre-show and on-site registration, and are likely to increase before show closes on Apr. 15. Final registration data will be available following the NAB Show.



