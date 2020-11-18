NAB Show and AES Convention to Co-Locate in Fall 2021

WASHINGTON—The NAB Show and Audio Engineering Society fall convention are heading to Las Vegas, as the two conventions will co-locate for their 2021 editions set to take place in October.

The NAB Show in Las Vegas has moved from its usual spring schedule to fall as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. AES’ convention for pro audio professionals has co-located with NAB Show New York from 2017-2019 (both events took place virtually this year), but will now share the stage with NAB’s signature event for 2021.

“We are excited to be building the most significant, in-person media and entertainment event of 2021 and are ready to bring the industry together once again at NAB Show in October,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “Together with AES, we will provide unparalleled access to critical information, inspiration and solutions for audio engineers and content creators.”

The AES fall convention will be held at the Westgate Hotel, adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center where the NAB Show will take place. It will run from Oct. 11-13.

The NAB Show, which is scheduled to run from Oct. 9-13, is also co-locating with the Radio Show and NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange in 2021.