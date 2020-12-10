NAB Show 2021 Reports 540-Plus Confirmed Exhibitors

WASHINGTON—Hundreds of exhibitors are already signed up to return to the NAB Show in Las Vegas when it takes place in October 2021, ready for an in-person conference after a year of virtual substitutes.

NAB has shared that more than 540 companies from 31 countries have contracted to exhibit at NAB Show 2021, which is being pushed six months from its typical April dates as the world still deals with the COVID-19 pandemic to Oct. 9-13, when hopes are that vaccines will allow for mass gatherings to take place safely. NAB describes the number of exhibitors as “a significant head start” for the conference’s exhibit hall.

Among some of the early sign-ups are Adobe Systems, Amazon Web Services, Audio-Technica, Blackmagic Design, Comrex, Dolby Laboratories, Grass Valley, Ikegami, Limelight Networks, Nautel, Panasonic, Rohde & Schwarz, Ross Video, Sony Electronics, Telestream, Vizrt and Wheatstone. Initial applications make up for 330,000 square feet of exhibit space, per NAB.

“The enthusiastic response from our stakeholders affirms the value the industry places in NAB Show and ensures that participants can count on seeing the most influential companies and industry leaders in Las Vegas next October,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations.

“Research indicates that our partners, attendees and audience are eager to return to major in-person shows, and we are encouraged by the industry’s early engagement,” added Eric Trabb, NAB’s senior vice president of Business Development. “Despite the uncertain environment, the initial demand has exceeded our expectations and points to an exciting return for NAB Show.”

Part of that return will include some new pavilions. NAB announced that the 2021 show will launch CineCentral, what it is calling a basecamp for developments in pre-production, production and post; Future of Delivery, looking at the intersection of content, marketing and technology, including distribution and delivery in media; and The Streaming Experience, a showcase of all things streaming in a interactive living room environment.