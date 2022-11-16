NAB, NABLF Host Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) have announced that they hosted a Human Resources and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Forum on November 15.

The one-day symposium, open to senior human resources and DEI executives and professionals in the broadcast industry, focused on creating dialogue and exchanging ideas among broadcast companies regarding talent management, retention and DEI best practices.

"NABLF's mission is to equip our industry with the best tools to attract, train and retain the innovative and talented broadcasters that will shape our future," said NABLF president and NAB chief diversity officer Michelle Duke. "This forum will help hiring managers and broadcast executives understand the needs of their employees and ensure organizations are well-positioned to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

The symposium kicked off with welcome remarks from NAB chief legal officer Rick Kaplan and Duke, along with Gene Bateman, senior consultant with the forum’s sponsor Kelly Benefits Strategies.

Dr. Ella Washington, organizational psychologist and DEI expert, led a session titled "The Necessary Journey: Making Real Progress on Equity and Inclusion." The session presented and broke down the three Ps of organizations’ DEI objectives and experiences: purpose, pitfalls and progress.

Gallup Center on Black Voices executive director Camille Lloyd hosted a session titled "The Four Basic Needs of Followers," which examined Gallup’s study exploring why people follow leaders and the four dominant themes that emerged from its research strongly linked to engagement.

Dr. Solange Charas, a board director, senior-level HR executive and adjunct professor, led a session titled "What Gets Measured Gets Improved – How to Use DE&I Audits to Improve DE&I Accountability and Company Profitability Performance." The session addressed approaches to understanding and benchmarking organization’s diversity performance to gain insights about accountability and setting appropriate performance goals.

The forum closed with a discussion on best practices and new strategies for success facilitated by Sharon D. Fitzpatrick, CEO of The Fitzpatrick Group.