NAB: FCC Repack Deadline Likely Unachievable
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters is wary of the FCC’s 39-month deadline for the post-auction repack. The organization filed reply comments to the FCC on the repack in which it says the 39-month deadline “reflects unduly optimistic assumptions.” The comments also push for temporary channel sharing stations to receive must-carry/retrans rights.
Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox