NAB Announces TV, Radio Board Election Results
Board members start two year terms in June
WASHINGTON—NAB has announced the results of the 2023 NAB Radio and Television Board of Directors elections. Five of the six Television Board members were re-elected to two-year terms that begin in June 2023. Nexstar Media Group CEO Perry Sook was elected, replacing Sinclair Broadcast Group President/CEO Chris Ripley.
The new Television Board members are:
Byron Allen
Founder, Chairman and CEO
Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios
Christopher Cornelius
VP, Business Development
Morgan Murphy Media
Robert Hubbard
President and CEO
Hubbard Television
David Bradley
Chairman and CEO
News-Press & Gazette Co.
Dave Hanna
President
Lockwood Broadcast Group
Perry Sook
Chairman and CEO
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Appointments:
Effective immediately, Kristopher Jones, executive vice president and head of Government Relations at Fox Corporation, has been appointed to the designated seat currently held by Joe Di Scipio, senior vice president, FCC legal and business affairs and assistant general counsel at Fox Corporation.
Effective immediately, Dean Littleton, senior vice president of Local Media, The E.W. Scripps Company, has been appointed to the designated seat currently held by Brian Lawlor, president, Scripps Sports, the E.W. Scripps Company.
As of June 2023, Keith R. Murphy, senior vice president, Government Relations and Regulatory Counsel, Paramount Global will be appointed to the designated seat currently held by DeDe Lea of Paramount.
