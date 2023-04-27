NAB Announces TV, Radio Board Election Results

WASHINGTON—NAB has announced the results of the 2023 NAB Radio and Television Board of Directors elections. Five of the six Television Board members were re-elected to two-year terms that begin in June 2023. Nexstar Media Group CEO Perry Sook was elected, replacing Sinclair Broadcast Group President/CEO Chris Ripley.

The new Television Board members are:

Byron Allen

Founder, Chairman and CEO

Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios

Christopher Cornelius

VP, Business Development

Morgan Murphy Media

Robert Hubbard

President and CEO

Hubbard Television

David Bradley

Chairman and CEO

News-Press & Gazette Co.

Dave Hanna

President

Lockwood Broadcast Group

Perry Sook

Chairman and CEO

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Appointments:

Effective immediately, Kristopher Jones, executive vice president and head of Government Relations at Fox Corporation, has been appointed to the designated seat currently held by Joe Di Scipio, senior vice president, FCC legal and business affairs and assistant general counsel at Fox Corporation.

Effective immediately, Dean Littleton, senior vice president of Local Media, The E.W. Scripps Company, has been appointed to the designated seat currently held by Brian Lawlor, president, Scripps Sports, the E.W. Scripps Company.

As of June 2023, Keith R. Murphy, senior vice president, Government Relations and Regulatory Counsel, Paramount Global will be appointed to the designated seat currently held by DeDe Lea of Paramount.