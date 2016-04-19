NAB 2016: Shure Brings VHF for ULX-D and QLX-D Mics

LAS VEGAS—Shure is making its ULX-D and QLX-D mic systems available in VHF spectrum versions, previewing Wireless Workbench 6.12 and partnering with Tieline Technology in support of Motiv.



Shure announced that two of its digital wireless systems, the ULX-D and the QLX-D are now available in VHF spectrum versions with 42 MHz of tuning bandwidth. The ULX-D and QLX-D VHF systems and accessories have the same features and benefits that the UHF systems offer, including spectrum efficiency, recharging accessories and networking options.



Shure will be previewing the latest versions of its Workbench System Control Software—Version 6.12. New features improve management and monitoring of wireless system performance over the network. Version 6.12 also includes a new set of frequency coordination enhancements.



Following the launch of Shure’s line of Motiv digital microphones and recording technology, Tieline Technology, creator of remote broadcast digital audio codecs and the Report-IT iOS app, announced its support for Motiv. The digital iOS microphone line pairs with Tieline’s Report-IT app that offers reporters the ability to turn any compatible iOS device into a portable IP audio codec.