NAB 2016: BlackMagic Rolls Out 4K Duplicator

LAS VEGAS—BlackMagic design is rolling out a new 4K duplicator, a studio viewfinder, a portable Ultra HD video recorder, a multiviewer, new micro converters and the latest version of DaVinci Resolve.



The Blackmagic Duplicator 4K allows delivery of Ultra HD content by recording files onto SD cards, which can be distributed the moment an event finishes. It features 25 built-in SD card recorders, multirate 12G-SDI connections and a real-time H.265 encoder.





The Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder turns the Blackmagic URSA Mini into a studio camera. The 7-inch studio viewfinder is fully adjustable and has physical buttons for fast operation. Camera Update 3.2 adds features such as talkback, tally, camera control and lens control from ATEM switchers. BlackMagic also announced a major new camera operating system for the URSA Mini,which features a new user interface and new features.



Customers can now build their own custom controllers for cameras and other SDI devices using the Blackmagic 3G-SDI Arduino Shield. This will allow broadcast engineers to integrate Blackmagic Design cameras into their own custom systems by using this new SDI expansion board.



The Video Assist 4K is an all-in-one professional monitor and video recording which can be used to add recording and monitoring to any SDI or HDMI camera. As well as a bright, hi-res 7-inch monitor, the Video Assist 4K has two high speed recorders and two XLR microphone inputs.



DaVinci Resolve 12.5 is a massive update, with over 1000 enhancements and 250 new features, including additions to the editing toolset, enhanced color features including improved HDR support, as well as ResolveFX, a new framework for native GPU and CPU accelerated effects. For more advanced visual effects work, the new FusionConnect feature lets customers send clips to Fusion.



Blackmagic MultiView 4 allows customers to monitor four independent SDI video sources on a single display.



The Blackmagic Micro Converter SDI to HDMI converts signals from professional broadcast equipment such as cameras, decks, switchers and routers, and converts it into HDMI. The Blackmagic Micro Converter HDMI to SDI model lets customers connect their HDMI equipment, such as laptop computers, gaming consoles and consumer video cameras, to professional broadcast equipment. BlackMagic also announced free converter upgrades that add new features to both Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 4K and Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G.



The UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 features the latest 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 technology, and the new DeckLink Duo 2 is a new high-performance capture and playback platform with four independent channels.



The latest ATEM Switcher 6.8 Update adds control of all HyperDeck Studio disk recorders to all ATEM switchers. Customers can use HyperDecks as fully controllable source into their switcher workflow for live production. The latest Desktop Video 10.6.4 Update adds HDR support to UltraStudio 4K Extreme and DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G.



Finally, BlackMagic announced that adoption of the Tico light compression technology for future equipment releases.