NAB 2015 Transmission Preview

GatesAir Maxiva Multi Compact

Television has been around a long time, and while it’s still viewed on your television set using multiple distribution methods, it’s also available on other screens as well. No matter which screen it’s on, distribution is the key, and a lot of that still requires transmission. If you doubt that, just turn off your broadcast transmitter near the end of the Super Bowl.

TRANSMITTERS

COMARK COMMUNICATIONS is targeting low-power television with its compact LPTV-8000 transmitter, available in nominal output power levels up to 1.2kW DVB and 2kW ATSC in UHD. The air-cooled transmitter features the latest 50 VDC LDMOS devices for the highest performance and ultra reliability. The company will also showcase its DCX Paragon UHF transmitter, specifically designed for both ATSC and DVB DTV modulations and transmission.

GATESAIR will spotlight its 1RU Maxiva Ultra Compact standalone low-power translator/on-channel gap filler systems for UHF and high-band VHF stations. Four power levels are available. Also look for the Maxiva Multi Compact, a high-density 19- inch rackmounted UHF/VHF transmission system available in N+1, N+2, or N+1+M+1 redundancies.

NAUTEL will show their expanded NT Series low-power digital UHF TV transmitters. They’re compact and feature Optipower efficiency, seamless input switching, built-in instrumentation, remote control/monitoring via Ethernet and support for major digital transmission standards.

Rohde & Schwarz THU9 UHF high-power transmitter

ROHDE & SCHWARZ is bringing along their THU9 UHF high-power transmitter family which features 46 percent efficiency, Doherty technology, scalability and flexible configuration. Also look for the AVHE 100 integrated headend solution for encoding and multiplexing.

RVR ELETTRONICA will display their Gold Digital Video TV Modulator that supports multiple digital output standards including: DVB-T/H, DVB-T2, DMB-T/CMMB, ISDB-T and ATSC. It features high modulation performance (MER, signal stability, shoulder level, low phase noise), MFN and SFN modulation, and both linear and nonlinear digital precorrection.

TEAMCAST will show off their Vortex 1RU rack modulator/exciter that’s specifically designed for integration into new or existing TV transmitters with either ATSC 1.0 or ATSC 3.0. Also look for the Twister, a 1RU modulator/exciter specifically designed to support multiple standards, including DVB-T/T2, T2 Lite and ISDB-T/TB.

ANTENNAS & TRANSMISSION LINES

ALDENA TELECOMUNICAZIONI will show off their panel superturnstile UHF antennas and high-gain log-periodics. Also, ask about their new certified test plant measurements.

DIELECTRIC will unveil a 20 kW low-loss liquid-cooled mask filter that’s band-tunable over U.S. Channels 14 to 51. It also supports ISDB-T non-critical and DVB-T non-critical masks over the same frequency range.

ERI (ELECTRONICS RESEARCH INC.) will display their temperature-compensated UHF bandpass filters for 8-VSB or COFDM applications. Also look for their UHF bandpass filters with rating from 100 W to 40 kW. Also check out ERI’s temperature- compensated VF Series VHF bandpass filters for 8-VSB or COFDM and the LAL Series UHF TV slotted array antennas.

JAMPRO ANTENNAS will display their all-polarization UHF broadband medium-power panel antenna, along with their JVD-U and JCD-U UHF broadband antennas that feature marine brass and aluminum construction. Also check out the JAT-U UHF superturnstile antenna that offers low wind-loading while providing broadband response.

FACILITY CONTROL

BURK TECHNOLOGY will exhibit their Arc Plus Touch remote control, with touch screen, web, mobile and dial-up access to sites. Also look for the ARC Solo, a simple transmitter remote control for small installations; the Climate Guard and Plus-X EM-32 environmental monitors; and the AutoPilot graphical management system.

Sine Control Technology PowerClampSINE CONTROL TECHNOLOGY will share the power with the new Power-Clamp Series 10 ultra-high capacity surge suppressor. It features a surge rating of 200,000 Amps, and will clamp AC power line surges and spikes to within a few volts of normal, helping to prevent damage to transmitters and studio equipment.

Staco UniStarSCLI9024-EXSTACO will show its StacoTap microprocessor-controlled tap switch voltage regulator that works in dusty and damp environments. It helps protect gear from voltage sags, surges, spikes, transients and RFI variations. The company will also debut the 350W-21kW UniStar SCLI9024, a single phase, on-line double conversion emergency lighting inverter, which maintains efficient AC emergency power to operate all emergency lighting fixtures at “full-light” output in a small footprint.

SUPERIOR ELECTRIC will uncrate their Stabaline uninterruptible power supplies that provide true online double-conversion technology and are available for single and three phase applications. Rackand floor-mount models with capacities for 1,000 VA to 400 kVA are available.