NAB 2015: Television’s Transition to an All-IP Future Highlight Reel

LAS VEGAS—Television production and distribution will be going through major changes that will impact traditional as well as new players. This session focused on the inevitable move to technologies that promise to offer greater efficiencies and opportunities for video broadcasting. The full session was held on Tuesday, April 14 at the 2015 NAB Show.



Featuring Charlie Vogt, CEO of Imagine Communications; Clyde Smith, consultant for Fox Networking Engineering and Operations, Vince Roberts, executive vice president, Global Operations and chief technology officer of Disney/ABC Television Group, Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks and Al Kovaliak, founder of Media Systems Consulting. Moderated by Deborah McAdams of NewBay Media's TV Technology.