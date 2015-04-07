NAB 2015 Storage & Recording Preview

The options for storage and recording at the NAB Show are taking on ever more tasks: handling more channels, supporting more formats, outputting to more channels to ever more platforms. What’s leading the way? Alongside HD, there’s growing support for 4K, high-performance storage, long-term archiving, and that’s not forgetting the growing ubiquity and success of cloud and content delivery networking.

SERVERS AND STORAGE

360 SYSTEMS will show off the TESERA broadcast video server, which records and plays SDI in 720p, 1080i or SD, and supports playout of SD and HD files simultaneously with automatic up/down and cross conversion.

AQ BROADCAST will highlight the aVS Video Server, which scales from entry-level, two-output units to large, flexible and redundant storage and port solutions.

ARCHION will introduce the newest version of the EditStor Omni storage solution, an Ethernet-based storage system that can handle 4K and 8K bandwidths. The company will also introduce Collaborate, a 1RU server that provides cloud connectivity between local client workstations and remote applications.

ARCHIMEDIA will debut the newest versions of the Atlas family of media players including Atlas 4K, Atlas Extreme for 4K 60p applications, Atlas 2K, Atlas HD, Atlas Desktop and several Atlas software-only solutions. The company will also show members of the Iris media player family.

ATTO TECHNOLOGY will show off its storage devices, including the Thunderbolt 2-enabled ThunderLink and ThunderStream Desklink devices, which are designed to connect workbooks and all-in-ones to high-performance storage and networks; and the FibreBridge 7500 platform that adds enterprise- class Fibre Channel SAN connectivity to low-cost direct-attached JBOD storage.

BLUEFISH444 plans to showcase new workflow integrations within the INGESTORE range of solutions, which allows users to ingest and store multiple SDI streams as well as record directly to uncompressed and DNxHD media files.

BRIGHT TECHNOLOGIES will introduce Astella Nx Pro, a compact NAS appliance that performs like a Fibre Channel SAN. The Astella Nx Pro shares a single NFS or SMB mount and provides up to six concurrent 2K streams via 10GbE.

Dalet BrioDALET will showcase upcoming support for video over IP within Dalet Brio, which combines an IT-based video server and workflow tools.

DISK ARCHIVE CORP. will launch a new generation of archive-specific 8 TB disk drives designed for deep archive storage. The company will also introduce the Cloud Storage solution for long-form broadcast content in native resolution.

EDITSHARE will show XStream EFS, an enterprise-class and redundant scale-out storage platform that offers project sharing and multiple levels of redundancy.

EVS XT3EVS will introduce a new range of XT3 and XS servers primarily aimed at OB and live studio operations. Both servers have 4K, 1080p and proxy capabilities, as well as new 10 GigE connectivity and up to 12 HD/SD live recording channels. The company will also show scalable storage solutions, including the XStore, and MediaArchive Director digital archive tools.

FACILIS TECHNOLOGY will show the newest version of the TerraBlock shared storage solution, which includes scale-out features for larger workgroups, integrated asset tracking and performance enhancements for resolution independent workflows.

FILECATALYST will highlight Direct, a suite of client and server applications enabling point-to-point accelerated file transfers at speeds up to 10Gbps.

HARMONIC will showcase the newest features within MediaGrid 3000 with the addition of the ContentStore 5840 storage node, which supports up to 360 TB per chassis and supports a choice of RAID 4 and RAID 6 configurations.

IMAGINE PRODUCTS will show the PreRoll Post, an LTFS archiving application for Macintosh and Windows that automates indexing of camera originals—with thumbs, proxies and metadata—while also backing up media to local disk and longterm LTO-6 or LTO-5 tapes. The company will also show HD-VU2, a native file viewer.

JMR will introduce the JMR Lightning Thunderbolt-2 product line, which include PCIe expansion, an eight-drive hardware RAID system and desktop or rackmount installation of the MacPRO. The company will also showcase its BlueStor networked storage server.

MARQUIS BROADCAST will show the disaster recovery solution Workspace Parking, which uses a standard, open-folder structure to store the backup of entire workspaces.

MEDIAPROXY PTY. will introduce an update to its LogServer suite of products, including Logserver Access which offers remote backup as well as access to all recorded media content and metadata via the LogPlayer user interface.

NETAPP will introduce the StorageGRID Webscale object storage solution, the FAS8000 Series of enterprise storage systems as well as showcase the E5600 series of SAN storage systems.

Orad PlayMaker

ProMax Platform Series 4ORAD will demo its PlayMaker sports re-play server with up to eight I/O channels of ingest in multiple video formats.

After its acquisition of Cache-A last summer, PROMAX plans to come to NAB to show off the new ProMAX Platform Series 4 workflow servers, which include asset management, transcoding and a new Web interface for video workgroups; as well as the Platform Portable Series, a mobile server that allows groups to connect existing hard drives into a professional shared editing environment; and the new Pro-Cache and Power-Cache network archive appliances.

Quantel sQ

Quantum StorNextQUANTEL will release a new range of servers for its Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround News and Sports production systems, with more than double the disk bandwidth and DSP codec technology that enables support for future formats.

QUANTUM will introduce a number of solutions including the Q-Cloud archive solution, which extends StorNext workflow capabilities to the cloud; an extended online storage solution known as Lattus object storage; and new features to the StorNext 5 workflow storage platform, including a new dashboard and interface.

SGL will highlight its FlashNet Asset Migration Service as well as SGL integration with Avid Web Services, now including partial file restore capability.

Sonnet XMac Pro Server Storage solutions from SONNET will include the XMac Pro Server and XMac mini server as well as new SSD cards like the Tempo PCIe.

TIGHTROPE MEDIA SYSTEMS plans to show off the Cablecast SX video servers, which now includes 1080p support. Servers now support cross-conversion between interlaced and progressional resolutions. PAL frame rates are also now supported.

VITEC will highlight the Proxsys PA series media archiving system, which combines a professional video engine, database, online/offline storage and automated archiving.

VOLICON will introduce a new Archiver option for the company’s Observer Media Intelligence to provide multiple simultaneous users with random access to an indexed store of high bit-rate content.

XENDATA will showcase the X2500-USB, an LTO-6 archive system that includes an external LTO-6 drive and management software.

INTEGRATED CHANNEL PLAYOUT

AVECO will showcase its News-Studio-in-a-Box, Channel-in-a-Box solutions.

BROADSTREAM SOLUTION will show OASYS, a software-based, integrated playout system. OASYS easily adapts to single or multichannel facilities.

Harmonic PolarisHARMONIC will debut Polaris, a new suite of playout management tools integrated with Harmonic’s Spectrum media server family. The suite includes the Polaris Advance integrated channel playout automation system, Polaris Live manual device control application, and Polaris Play channel-in-a-box automation software.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will show VersioCloud, an IP-enabled software playout-in-the-cloud platform that offers traditional channel playout functions including automation, branding, graphics and file server capabilities.

NVERZION will demonstrate CloudNine, a cloud-based channel-in-a-box solution that offers all of the functionalities found in a traditional video server plus the features of a standard channel-in–a-box system. A Web-based interface allows broadcasters to control and monitor recording and playout operations from any location.

ORAD will demo the Blend file-based channel-in-a-box solution, which provides HD/SD video playout coupled with 3D realtime graphics.

Pixel Power ChannelMaster

Rohde & Schwarz VENICEPIXEL POWER is adding ChannelMaster Duo to its ChannelMaster integrated playout platform. The two-channel configuration system delivers two independent channels simultaneously from the same system, lowering costs of delivery and expanding options available to playout centers and other multichannel facilities.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ will highlight the VENICE ingest and production server, which can be integrated into file-based broadcast production environments for transcoding, ingest and playout.

THOMSON VIDEO NETWORKS will introduce a new as-yet-unnamed playout infrastructure for channel origination and repurposing that features playout, ad insertion, branding and time-shifting.

TORQUE VIDEO SYSTEM will demo Torque DVStor, a self-contained transport stream recording and playout solution.

WORLDNOW will show its Worldnow channel-in-a-box solution, a cloud-based system designed for over-the-top delivery.

Aframe cloud video collaboration platformCLOUD/CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK

AFRAME plans to unveil the next generation of its Aframe cloud video collaboration platform, which enables teams to upload, transcode and store video footage as well as organize content and collaborate across locations.

ASPERA will showcase new capabilities to the Aspera Transfer Platform, which allows media enterprises to transfer, synchronize and stream content across cloud and on-premise systems. New capabilities include the Aspera on-demand platform, autoscaling transfer platform and Aspera Drive for mobile devices.

BROADPEAK will show off its software-defined network CDN technologies including nanoCDN, which enables operators to extend a CDN into a home network via multicast ABR for live multiscreen delivery, video transparent caching, VOD pre-caching and multiscreen over satellite. The company will also show off umbrellaCDN, a CDN selection solution.

EVERTZ will introduce LIVE-X, an architecture designed to create, package and deliver assets to different delivery platforms and consumer devices.

FILECATALYST plans to FileCatalyst Direct 3.5, a suite of client and server applications that enables point-to-point accelerated file transfers at speeds up to 10Gbps.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will introduce the Azure Media Services Premium Encoder, a new cloud offering that enables companies to design and launch scalable, cloud-based media processing applications, workflows and services on-demand.

RR MEDIA will highlight its solaRR global media services platform.

TELESTREAM will show off the newest features in Vantage Cloud, which allows users to provision transcode farms in the cloud.

VITEC will showcase the EZ TV IPTV System, a solution for delivery, recording and management of live and on-demand video over IP networks.

Band Pro Odyssey 7Q+ monitor/recorder

Matrox VS4 ProRECORDING & MEDIA

BANDPRO will demo the Odyssey 7Q+ monitor/recorder, which can record HD/2K/UHD/4K as well as uncompressed DPX and Apple ProRes 422.

DIGITAL FILM TECHNOLOGY will show the new Wetgate System for Scanity HDR, which provides a real-time organic solution for the ingest and management of difficult historical film transfer issues.

MATROX will showcase the VS4Recorder Pro, designed for use with Matrox VS4 quad HD capture cards. Each VS4Recorder Pro system frame-accurately captures up to four video and audio inputs to create files for use with popular editing apps from Adobe, Apple and Avid and for archiving.

TELESTREAM will demonstrate Switch, a multiformat media player and inspection tool for broadcast and media professionals allowing users to play, inspect and correct media.

Sound Devices PIX 270iVIDEO DEVICES, a division of Sound Devices, will showcase its PIX 270i and PIX 250i recorders, providing tapeless, file-based recording and playback with the ability to access and transfer high-quality files over Ethernet.

Vitec Focus FS Series recorderVITEC will show the Focus series of FSH50/60/70 portable recorders, including the FS-T2001 portable field deck/media recorder for ENG and EFP. The FS-T2001 supports Sony 50 Mbps MPEG HD422 as well as XDCAM HD/EX professional recording formats.

VOLICON will show its OTT offering, which provides networks and broadcasters with a solution for recording and monitoring over-the-top A/V services.

ZAXCOM will demo its new 32-channel Deva 32 mixer/recorder.