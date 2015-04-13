NAB 2015: Sony Debuts 4K Zoom Camera; 4K OLED

LAS VEGAS— Sony played host Sunday afternoon to its usual packed house NAB press conference with a bevy of new products and technology announcements.



The headliner was the introduction of the company’s new HDC-4300 4K/HD Camera System, which has been awaited by sports broadcasters because it fulfills their need for an UltraHD camera that can mount the long zoom-range lenses needed to cover stadium venue events.



Another new cameras unveiled by Sony was its PXW-X320 XDCAM Shoulder Camcorder. As the successor to the company’s PMW-320, it utilizes 1/2-inch-type 3-chip CMOS sensors, and supports MPEG2 HD422 and XAVC HD Intra/Long GOP formats as well as all legacy codecs. The new camera is designed to provide a smooth transition from SD to HD, and can work in wireless workflows when used together with a separately sold wireless adapter.



To work with 4K video, colorists and others who need a critical view of the images have been awaiting 4K monitors. In answer, Sony is rolling out its BVM-X300 4K Trimaster EL OLED reference monitor, designed to provide high dynamic range and black performance, color reproduction, quick pixel response and wide viewing angles.



Sony showcased its new Catalyst Edit system, which supports multiple formats, including 4K, RAW, and XAVC. It joins the already available Catalyst Prepare clip management software to carry out easy editing and color adjustment, which can then be dragged into Catalyst Edit for more serious editing.



Handling 4K video through facilities and OB vans will require more bandwidth, and Sony will be demonstrating its still in development Networked Media Interface serving as the core of an IP-based 4K/HD transmission system, with contributions from other manufacturers. Sony said currently there are 30 manufacturers that have joined this initiative.





