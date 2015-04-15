NAB 2015: NAB Show Attendance Exceeds 100,000

LAS VEGAS—The National Association of Broadcasters announced today preliminary registered attendance of 103,042 for the 2015 NAB Show, the annual convention covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums. The exhibition featured 1,789 companies spanning 1,015,000 net square feet of exhibit space.



“This year’s NAB Show demonstrates again the power and reach of the global NAB Show brand,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton. “We’re thilled with the feedback from attendees and exhibitors alike, and are proud to host the world’s preeminent media, entertainment and technology event.”



TOTAL REGISTERED ATTENDEES: 103,042



INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEES: 26,489



COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: 164



NEWS MEDIA ATTENDEES: 1,614



The 2014 NAB Show final attendance was 97,915, with 26,367 international attendees. Total exhibit space was 947,000 net square feet.



International and news media attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.