NAB 2015 Editing & Graphics Preview

LAS VEGAS—All of the technological advances in digital video creation eventually find their way into the edit suite. Here are the new introductions in NLE’s that we will see at the NAB Show 2015.

AJA Video Systems FS1-X The FS1-X is AJA VIDEO’s new compact single rackmount frame synchronizer and converter, featuring a flexible architecture to work simultaneously with 3G/HD/SDSDI 10-bit broadcast quality video.

This year AUTODESK will showcase the latest versions of its Media & Entertainment software focusing on Flame, Maya and Shotgun. Autodesk has given them improved efficiency and ease-of-use across the entire pipeline.

AVID will demonstrate its latest Avid Media Composer subscription-based software delivering native 4K and other high-res media more efficiently than ever and leveraging the new Avid Resolution Independence architecture with Avid DNxHR encoding.

BLUEFISH444 will demonstrate greater than HD video in Avid’s recent Media Composer v8.3 software update for both studio and portable Thunderbolt WIN/MAC solutions with Bluefish444 Epoch | 4K Neutron SDI and HDMI 4K UHD output.

Now that BORISFX has acquired Imagineer Systems they will be demonstrating how well their VFX products including Boris Continuum Complete, mocha Pro, and Boris Red can interface efficiently with Avid, Adobe and Apple NLE’s.

EDITSHARE is releasing Lightworks 12.0.3, now on Windows, Linux and Mac OS X, offering significant improvements to the AAF workflow between Lightworks and Avid. Lightworks 12.0.3 allows Avid to automatically link to MXF media from a Lightworks AAF.

Newly restructured, FORBIDDEN TECHNOLOGIES will be offering a completely cloud-based NLE called Forescene introduced at the 2014 IBC Show. Financed by a weekly or monthly license fee, there is no hardware or software to buy, and the Forescene NLE supports a broad range of editing skills.

Grass Valley Edius The Edius multiformat NLE from GRASS VALLEY will be seen handling more resolutions, formats and frame rates than any other editor on the market with no rendering required. All versions of Edius integrate with GV Stratus and K2 Dyno, to further streamline the post production process.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will showcase their enhanced and newly available Velocity 3.1 suite of editors at their exhibit by the entrance of the North Hall, including high-res, field, and proxy variants. They will also demonstrate direct editing with Final Cut Pro and Premiere Pro on a Nexio NLE Gateway server.

Quantel LiveTouch Known for sometimes massive systems, QUANTEL will show LiveTouch, a small-form studio sports highlighting system with a purpose-designed control panel that makes highlights selection fast, sure and simple.

Clipster from ROHDE & SCHWARZ will be seen performing all the steps in a DI, IMF, AS-02 or AS-11 workflow on one system. Clipster provides online editing of video data and conversion to various output formats with real-time playback of all formats.

SGO will showcase their Mistika finishing suite and MambaFX compositing software. Mistika redefines the “Hero” Suite with integration between grading, visual effects, conforming and editing while the affordable MambaFX features infinite-layer compositing.

From SONY CREATIVE SOFTWARE we’ll get to witness the latest version of their Vegas Pro NLE, now with HitFilm 3 Pro advanced 3D compositing with over 130 plug-ins, brand new effects and a cutting- edge particle system.

Offering frame-accurate editing review features, Wellington, New Zealand-based WIPSTER will present its new ability to collaboratively share secure folders and work in progress with even the least technicallysavvy client or producer.

GRAPHICS

No longer the little stepsister in digital content creation, graphics systems have become so sophisticated that they are now an integral part of any film or video production. Here’s what can enhance your graphics experience at the 2015 NAB Show.

Brainstorm Infinity Set 3DGBRAINSTORM MULTIMEDIA will present Infinity Set 3DG, including new features such as full control over six independent Aston projects and the possibility of introducing graphics into your 3D environment.

BTI BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY, INC. will show off its new Mac Mini Tickers to create inexpensive animated lower third graphics with built-in data services on the cost-efficient Mac Mini platform.

CINEGY will focus on automation playout and CG solutions from Cinegy Air PRO v10, which allows multiple versions such as Avid proxies, reduced quality distributables and downconverted files to be generated on-the-fly to a single process.

ChyronHego Lyric64CHYRONHEGO will debut Lyric64, a reengineered 64-bit graphics creation and playout application, with support for authoring and playout in non-standard aspect ratios and resolutions up to 4K and beyond.

Also on display will be Virtual Placement, which simplifies the placement of virtual graphics within live broadcast scenarios, such as augmenting physical studio sets with virtual objects. A new Scene Tracking engine has been added that allows for realtime sensorless 3D camera tracking, and the deployment of virtual graphics using Steadicams and jibs.

For news, sports and other live shows, ChyronHego will show SHOUT, which allows broadcasters to quickly air social media conversations from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mass Relevance, YouTube and RSS feeds. New this year is SHOUT Metrics for social media data analysis.

DATACLAY will announce a v2.0 server version of their popular Templater plugin for Adobe After Effects, leveraging Google’s spreadsheet API.

The Emmy award-winning Giant Octopus motion graphics system from FX DESIGN GROUP will present complete show packages, news and sports branding, creative direction, and promo packages.

Maxon Cinema 4DMAXON will have its full line of Cinema4D products for 3D motion graphics and animation with new release 16 which now includes a modeling PolyPen super tool, motion tracker and reflectance material channel.

Having originated the ticker industry market segment, NEWSROOM SOLUTIONS will present NewsTicker 5, making lower third displays effortless for producers, engineers and advertisers.

NEWTEK will display LightWave 3D, an award-winning end-to-end production pipeline for artists and designers to model, animate, capture, retarget, render, and input and output to 3D.

ORAD will launch the 6.9 release of its Orad Maestro enterprise graphics suite, now with full integration with the Orad iFind media asset management and Orad Social Media Hub solutions. The release also integrates the Orad WorldMapper 3D map templates within the Maestro graphics production workflow. Orad will also showcase 4Designer for news, elections, sports events, weather segments and business reports.

PIXEL POWER will showcase Pixel Factory, the first graphics solution to deliver the impact of Clarity graphics in a package expressly designed for file-based workflows. Pixel Factory sits alongside Pixel Power’s ChannelMaster integrated playout system; both offer alternative routes for channel-in-a-box solutions, each tuned to a different set of requirements.

REALITY CHECK SYSTEMS will be perched in the Vizrt booth with its new Launchpad, combining custom software and state-of-the-art hardware with live sports data from the cloud.

RED GIANT will demonstrate seven plug-ins from its Magic Bullet Suite 12 for use in NLEs and effects software.

ProPresenter from RENEWED VISION is a cross-platform (Mac/Windows) lyric and media presentation package designed to simplify high-quality live productions.

Graphics products from ROSS VIDEO including XPression Studio 4K and Blue- Box 4K will be displayed, bringing UHD video and key graphics into production switchers featuring Ncam integration for augmented reality and virtual sets.

Viz Opus at the VIZRT exhibit will combine high-quality video and graphics composited by Viz Engine, the Viz Mosart automation system, and an audio mixer, all integrated to work seamlessly together.

WINMEDIA will demonstrate how its WinPublish provides a complete suite for the creation and playout of high-quality graphics.

WEATHER GRAPHICS

ACCUWEATHER will showcase the StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen System, featuring powerful video and processing power, multiple touchscreen display and monitor options, and potent and dynamic applications.

ChyronHego MetacastAJT SYSTEMS will show the LiveBook GFX Scorebug System, now with IP capability, as well as their feature-rich Camino template editor.

CHYRONHEGO will launch Metacast Media Maker, which delivers all of the robust rendering and output capabilities of the full Metacast solution in a set of pre-defined templates that connect to multiple live-weather data inputs. Users can render constantly updated weather clips that can be delivered live into a ChyronHego BlueNet graphics workflow, an internal MAM, or any other file-based workflow.