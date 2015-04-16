NAB 2015: Bitcentral and Ross Video Announce Integration

LAS VEGAS—Bitcentral said CORE:news and its Active Panel are now certified with Ross Video’s Inception newsroom computer system. The integration enables unified, streamlined and embedded news production all from within Ross Inception.



“We welcome the chance to work with the team at Ross to deliver a MOS-driven, complete solution for managing, archiving and delivering content to all platforms,” said Rick Young, vice president and general manager of sales and business development for Bitcentral.



CORE:news powers an end-to-end video production workflow enabling broadcast newsrooms to drive the entire workflow from ingest to editing to playout and to all digital platforms. In this integration, the Inception NRCS allows newsroom production teams to collaborate with digital media and web groups to create content.



The companies have an existing integration between Bitcentral’s Precis news playout solution and Ross’ OverDrive production control system.



A live demo of the technoogy continues through today in booth #SU4410.