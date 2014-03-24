NAB 2014: Cameras

For-A FT-One high-speed camera

LAS VEGAS—Much of the camera buzz at the 2014 NAB Show will be about 4K imaging, although there’s still a thriving market for conventional HD camcorders as well.

ARRI will introduce its AMIRA, a versatile documentary-style camera that combines exceptional image quality and affordable CFast 2.0 workflows. It sports an ergonomic design optimized for single-operator use and extended shoulder-mounted operation. It features in-camera grading with preloaded looks based on 3D look up tables, as well as 200 fps slow motion.

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN is holding off until the first day of the NAB Show to announce its product lineup, but expect the company to return with its current lineup of cameras including the Blackmagic Cinema Camera, Pocket Cinema Camera, and Production Camera 4K.

Grass Valley LDX Compact series camera

CANON will show its Cinema EOS C500 4K digital cinema camera, which capitalizes on the groundbreaking ergonomic design of the EOS C300 camera, and offers a Super 35 mm, 8.85-megapixel CMOS image sensor, DIGIC DV III image processor and an expansive range of recording and output options specifically for 4K and 2K image acquisition.

FOR-A will showcase its FT-One high-speed camera, designed for super-slow-motion acquisition with 4K resolution at up to 900 frames per second. Internal RAM memory holds nearly 10 seconds of 4K content shot at 900 fps, and this can be transferred to optional internal SSD cartridges.

GRASS VALLEY will show the latest models in its LDX series and the LDX Compact series of advanced imaging cameras, including the LDX Première, LDX WorldCam, LDX Elite and the LDX Flex. The company will also showcase its XCU eXchangeable control unit.

HITACHI will introduce the Z-HD6000 CMOS HDTV studio camera which features a 2/3-inch 2.6 megapixel 1920 x 1080 CMOS RGB sensors. The camera provides greater operational efficiency as its head provides extra power and communications, eliminating the need for extra wiring and complexity not normally available in cameras of this class.

IKEGAMI will host an 8K technology exhibit to give attendees a up-close look at the latest advances in this extremely high-resolution format, Super Hi Vision.

Panasonic’s Varicam HS and Varicam 35 The company will also showcase its HDK-97ARRI, developed in collaboration with ARRI. This is a broadcast-style production camera with digital cinema characteristics. Also featured is Ikegami’s Unicam HD camera line which includes multiformat HD cameras with 3G-SDI 1080/59.94p performance.

I-MOVIX will present its X10 UM (Ultra Motion) Phantom-based high-speed camera system that provides frame rates of up to 2,600 in 1080i or up to 5,600 in 720p with instant replay. The company will also showcase its X10 SSM (Super Slow Motion) camera system, which delivers up to 10x normal speed capture in full HD resolution.

JVC will introduce the GYHM850 ProHD shoulder-mount camcorder which features a built-in streaming engine, FTP and 4G LTE connectivity. It provides live HD transmission directly from the camera without any external bonded cellular technology. The camera sports an interchangeable Fujinon 20x autofocus zoom lens, dual SDHC/SDXC card slots for simultaneous or relay (continuous) recording and native file recording compatible with most NLE systems. Also look for the GY-HM890 ProHD shoulder-mount camcorder with all the features of the HM850 plus multicamera production capability.

PANASONIC will unveil three new cameras, a handheld camcorder and a pair of new Varicams. The AJ-PX270 P2 HD camcorder is Panasonic’s first capable of recording to P2 and microP2 cards in the company’s AVC-ULTRA codec.

Ikegami Unicam HD The 4K, PL-mount Varicam 35 employs a single 35 mm sensor to mount cinestyle lenses and shoots 4K at up to 120 frames per second. The high speed Varicam HS shoots HD at up to 240 frames per second, and with its 2/3-inch 3MOS imagers, is designed to mount long lenses for sports and other event remotes.

SONY will feature its full line of cameras and camcorders including the newest 4K CineAlta cameras, XDCAM camcorders and compact NXCAM camcorders. The company will showcase F65, F55, F5 and FS700 production cameras. Sony is delaying announcements about 2014 camera premiers until the show’s opening.