NAB 2013: 92,414 Registered, Up from 2012

LAS VEGAS -- The National Association of Broadcasters today released preliminary figures for the 2013 NAB Show. NAB reported exhibit space grew nearly 10 percent over 2012. The event comprised 1,600 exhibitors spanning 900,000 net square feet of exhibit space, up from 815,000 net square feet in 2012.

TOTAL REGISTERED ATTENDEES: 92,414

INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEES: 24,461

COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: 155

NEWS MEDIA ATTENDEES: 1,703

The 2012 NAB Show final attendance was 91,565.

International and news media attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.