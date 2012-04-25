NAB 2012 Tally: 92,112

WASHINGTON: The National Association of Broadcasters released preliminary figures for the 2012 NAB Show, last week’s annual TV business and gear extravaganza in Las Vegas.



NAB reported an uptick in exhibitor participation and an almost 10 percent increase in size. The event comprised 1,600 exhibitors spanning 815,000 net square feet of exhibit space, up from 1,550 exhibitors occupying 745,000 net square feet in 2011.



TOTAL REGISTERED ATTENDEES: 92,112

INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEES: 24,928

COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: 151

NEWS MEDIA ATTENDEES: 1,652

The 2011 NAB Show final attendance was 91,932.



International and news media attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.





