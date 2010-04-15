NAB 2010: Sony at a Glance

LAS VEGAS: Sony debuted a slate of new professional gear at the 2010 NAB Show. TVB presents a brief summary:



The HXR-MC50E camcorder, an entry-level tapeless pro camcorder, “designed to combine the simplicity and usability of a traditional consumer camera with picture quality and support of a professional camera.”



Sony adds a second shoulder-mounted camcorder to its XDCAM EX family, the PMW-320, an entry-level, file-based camcorder with 1⁄2-inch sensors and DVCAM recording standard.



Sony announced the launch of 35mm imaging and PL Mount capabilities for the SRW-9000.



Sony’s BRC-Z330 HD compact pan-tilt-zoom camera has been enhanced with an HD optical multiplex unit; model BRU-SF10, which will allow external sync camera control and audio signals to be transmitted over single-mode fiber-optic cable, at a maximum distance of 2 kilometers.



The company’s new 7-inch OLED PVM-740 field monitor uses trademarked “Super Top Emission” technology to efficiently deliver superb high contrast, high color images even in ambient light, Sony says. (They have it displayed next to a CRT and an LCD. It’s pretty striking.)



The MVS-8000X, the latest entry in Sony’s switcher family, targets the growing need for 1080p 3Gbps and 3D stereoscopic production. U.K.-based Telegenic is the first customer to buy the new switcher for their 3D OB truck used in the year’s World Cup.







