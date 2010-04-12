NAB 2010: Harris Moves Mobile DTV into 700 MHz

LAS VEGAS: Harris and LG are taking their mobile DTV technology into 700 MHz, the spectrum recently abandoned by TV broadcasters in the digital transition. Harris announced a new Scalable Full-Channel Mobile Mode system at its NAB press conference Sunday. The system “allows the mobile signal to take over the full broadcast channel, except for a 400 kbps barker channel that regular DTV receivers can get to let them know there’s mobile content,” writes a correspondent for Television Broadcast.



Broadcasters are required by the FCC to transmit at least one standard-definition channel in their 6 MHz of spectrum, but licensees in the 700 MHz band are not held to the same requirement.



Harris said the technology was requested by “700 MHz operators.” Verizon and AT&T took the bulk of the spectrum licenses, which cover the United States, in the 700 MHz auctions.



The SFCMM system will enable 16 video channels in 6 MHz and be backwards compatible with A/153 to the extent that data is transmitted in those modes. It’s been submitted to ATSC for consideration. LG will rush receiver chips. Harris is doing a “functional hardware” demonstration in its booth.



Harris has provided the mobile-DTV equipment for about 40 U.S. broadcasters, 36 of them currently transmitting mobile DTV, the company said.