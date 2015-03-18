Myriad Productions Chooses For-A Video Switcher

CYPRESS, CALIF. and ALBANY, N.Y. — Myriad Productions was tasked with selecting key components for the upgrade of the Times Union Center’s video production system to HD, they selected For-A’s HVS-390HS 2 M/E video switcher.

Times Union Center is the home arena for the AHL’s Albany Devils ice hockey team, as well as for the Siena Saints, a NCAA Division I college basketball team. With a seating capacity of 17,500 people, the arena also hosts concerts, family events and other live sporting events.

The systems integrator on the project, Com Tech Inc., first brought For-A’s HVS-390HS switcher to the attention of Myriad Productions.