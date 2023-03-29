MuxIP to Launch FASTHub for Broadcast at 2023 NAB Show

LOS ANGELES—MuxIP, a provider of automated solutions for ad-supported streaming, will introduce FASTHub for Broadcast, a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solution that takes broadcast channels directly into Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels, at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19. FASTHub for Broadcast enables satellite operators, broadcasters, and cablers to maximize their infrastructure through a single workflow that creates universal delivery, the company said.

FASTHub for Broadcast extends FASTHub’s multi-tenant cloud solution to cover the core elements of broadcast through a single workflow. This single source solution is complementary to existing workflows, and, according to MuxIP, is the first solution to incorporate broadcast and FAST capabilities into a single SaaS platform.

Based on patented solutions from MuxIP, FASTHub for Broadcast’s single workflow for all ad-supported content converts HLS streams into SRT for rapid provisioning of FAST channels, significantly reducing costs for broadcasters, the company said, adding that “FASTHub is also the only FAST solution that can reliably and rapidly provision live multichannel experiences.”

“The broadcast industry invented ad-supported content delivery, and it now has the opportunity to re-invent it through the unification of broadcast and FAST channel delivery,” said Tom Link, CEO of MuxIP. “We have worked closely with broadcasters and leading satellite operators that see FASTHub for Broadcast as a game-changer for extending broadcast distribution into FAST.”

FASTHub for Broadcast features include:

IP Delivery: Cable/Satellite/OTA/OTT

Complete In-Spec Formatting: SCTE/Closed Captions/CBR/ABR

Delivery on ATSC 3.0 Objectives

Integration with Existing Ad Sales Operations Monitoring

“FASTHub for Broadcast unifies your workflow across FAST and broadcast,” continued Link. “In real-time, we insert 608/708s, SCTE 35 markers and convert SRT/CBR bit rates and out to any broadcast platform.”

MuxIP will demonstrate FASTHub for Broadcast in Booth #W2078 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

