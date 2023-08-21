MuxIP Launches Platform for Delivering Podcasts on FAST Channels

LOS ANGELES—MuxIP, a provider of automated solutions for ad-supported streaming, has launched Pod FAST TV, giving content creators the ability to globally distribute vodcast and podcast content targeting major FAST channel platforms, including LG Channels, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Tubi.

MuxIP is partnering with AVC Group, a global integrator and distributor of audio, radio and vision products, to deliver FASTHub for Pod FAST TV to its roster of content creation clients across Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, North Africa, India, and the Pacific Islands. AVC Group has already created in-studio video streaming capabilities for many of its radio clients, and says the new platform will help boost revenues for station groups and their on-air personalities.

The podcast industry, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PricewaterhouseCoopers, will grow to $4 billion by 2024. According to Omdia, global FAST revenues will rise to $12 billion by 2027. MuxIP’s Pod FAST TV format enables podcasters/vodcasters to expand audiences and advertiser support beyond audio-only formats and deliver live capabilities for higher CPMs and higher engagement.

MuxIP says PodcastOne TV is the first live FAST channel for podcasters, enabling podcasters to distribute live interactive engagement targeting the major streaming platforms and Smart TV OEMs, including Amazon Freevee, PlutoTV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, TCL, Samsung TV Plus, and Tubi. PodcastOne’s roster of award-winning podcasts includes The Adam Carolla Podcast, Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain, and People’s Choice Award-nominated Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Tom Link (Image credit: MuxIP)

Kit Gray (Image credit: PodCast One)

“The value of podcasting and vodcasting is incremental, as niche programming on all devices grows, and FAST is on a similar growth trajectory,” said Tom Link, founder and CEO of MuxIP. “We see FASTHub for Pod FAST TV as an essential element in digital distribution for today’s talent market.”

MuxIP says it was the first company to deliver broadcast and broadcast channels into FAST, as demonstrated earlier this year. The company also announced the first live FAST channel deployments in 2022.

“The FAST channel market is a natural growth extension for our award-winning podcast talent, and provides an even wider audience for viewers, listeners, and advertisers,” said Kit Gray, president of PodcastOne. “Vodcasting has been growing steadily in the past few years, and FAST is an obvious distribution outlet.”

Radio broadcasters have expanded into podcasting and vodcasting in recent years, and Spotify has worked to transition radio broadcasts into podcasts.

“As radio expands its streaming capabilities to also include a vision component, the FASTHub for Pod FAST TV product will deliver an entirely new platform for station groups, stations, and talent to extend their brands in powerful new ways,” said Simon Jackson, CEO of AVC Group. “The ability to deliver live and on-demand vodcasts into FAST is a programmer’s dream.”

MuxIP made the announcement at the Podcast Movement conference in Denver, along with PodcastOne TV, which is a new linear FAST channel powered by FASTHub for Pod FAST TV, launching this summer.