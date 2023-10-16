MuxIP Launches NitchTV for Niche Content Channels

LOS ANGELES—MuxIP has launched NitchTV, a creator, curator and distributor of premium niche content channels across Free Ad-Support TV platforms worldwide that are available via Samsung TV+, LG Channels and Amazon FreeVee.

MuxIP’s FASTHub for OTT platforms will initially deliver NitchTV’s Sports First, a premium sports channel featuring sports video news and highlight content. Major sports league and athlete content will be available as a dedicated FAST channel, MuxIP said.

Sports First, created to be a global multi-platform brand, offers 1,700 hours of fresh sports news content spanning major U.S. and European leagues each year. Twenty percent of content is refreshed daily. It delivers its content via FAST, selected social media and other outlets, the company said.

“We see audience discovery and retention for Sports First content leading the category in every corner of sports verticals that have viral, high-value eyeballs for advertisers,” said NitchTV CEO David Flack. “More than the brilliant curation of sticky content for sports fans, Sports First is an exemplar of what FAST content will be in the coming years: premium OTT channels for premium audiences.”

MuxIP offers automated solutions for ad-supported streaming and has developed a strength in delivery of special-interest sports channels, ranging from World Poker Tour to The Grappling Network and MTRSPT1, the company said.

The company has used its system for rapid ad stitching and content delivery to assist global clients. It announced its first live FAST channel deployments in 2022.

“The mainstreaming of sports on FAST was inevitable, and we are conditioned to deliver Sports First, given our heritage in 24/7 live and on-demand niche sports content,” said Frank Brown, managing director, international, at MuxIP. “The ad support for this genre of content will be huge, and we have built out our platform to support this kind of high-demand content stream for the sports audience.”