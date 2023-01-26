MuxIP Delivers Live FAST Channels for Motorsports Network MTRSPT1

LOS ANGELES—MuxIP, a leading provider of automated solutions for ad-supported streaming, has announced that it will deliver 24/7 live FAST channel capabilities for MTRSPT1, a live global motorsports network.

MTRSPT1 has access to more than 200 live races annually as well as more than 2,000 hours of content that includes a variety of motorsports reality, magazine, builder shows, and lifestyle programming.

The first major live MTRSPT1 event powered by MuxIP’s FastHub solution will be the Daytona 200 on March 11th.

MuxIP’s FASTHub is a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solution that rapidly encodes, prepares, packages, and distributes channels – including broadcast, satellite, and digital – to any OTT platform, TV device, or application, the companies explained.

Based on patented technology, FASTHub converts broadcast streams to digital, enabling the rapid creation of Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels at lower costs and with greater revenue generation than competing solutions, MuxIP said.

FASTHub is the only FAST solution that can reliably and rapidly provision live multichannel experiences, which will help MTRSPT1 differentiate itself in the FAST channel market, the companies added.

“The motorsport enthusiast is classically underserved in live television, and we have found a premium content-starved, global audience with our mix of live and on-demand content, which can now offer advertisers high-value viewers with even more live event programming,” said John Duff, COO of MTRSPT1. “We can now claim the pole position in the motorsports broadcasting world due to our collaboration with MuxIP’s FASTHub platform, which brings a new level of programming creativity to our network.”

“We continue to innovate with FASTHub for live niche passion networks content, and this points the way to greater levels of live FAST channel development,” said Tom Link, CEO of MuxIP. “The audience that MTRSPT1 serves will now have more live content than perhaps any other motorsports network in history, and that ultimately speaks to the power of FAST.”