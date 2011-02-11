MultiTouch delivers LCD display for digital signage

MultiTouch, a provider of modular, multitouch LCD screens for large-scale displays, is now shipping its MT469 MultiTouch Cell 46in HD LCD, which offers more than 500lm of brightness.

The MultiTouch Cell Advanced product line, originally introduced in September 2010, has already been installed in such venues as the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit and at CES 2011, where six MultiTouch Cell Advanced units were used in the official 2011 International CES Twitter Wall.

The MT469 leverages the company’s MultiTouch Cornerstone software to enable touch and object recognition capabilities. MultiTouch’s Computer Vision Through Screen (CVTS) technology allows an unlimited numbers of users and the stacking of displays into any table or wall configuration. The MT469 improves upon the previously introduced MT467, which was one of the industry’s first large-scale LCD multitouch displays for retail and digital signage applications.