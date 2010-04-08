MultiDyne unveils LiGHTCuBE fiber-optic transport

MultiDyne unveiled its new LiGHTCuBE fiber-optic field transport system at the 2010 NAB Show.

MultiDyne also introduced the option for an HD or composite signal generator as well as HD monitors on the LiGHTCuBE, giving broadcasters the ability to test and monitor signals in the field.

Capable of housing any MultiDyne product, LiGHTCuBE is designed for fiber-optic field transport of composite, HD video, PL, IFB and audio. The LiGHTCuBE can be configured for as many as 80 HD-SDI, SDI or composite video paths with 225 AES or analog audio channels. It is also compatible with DVI, RGB and HDMI and is AC and fully battery powered.

In addition, the new test and monitor features make the LiGHTCuBE effective for in-the-field signal monitoring.

See MultiDyne at NAB Show booth C7637.