MultiDyne Unleashes ‘the Bulldog’ at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, MultiDyne will unleash The BullDog, a new ultra-compact field fibre transport system designed to withstand the harsh environments of sports and ENG applications. Using The BullDog, professional camera operators can transmit any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power, as well as eight HD-SDI signals in any direction — all from a single fibre cable.



The BullDog is capable of operating on a lightweight battery pack, local power, or with remote power over SMPTE hybrid fibre cable utilizing MultiDyne's JUICE power supply. With JUICE built directly into the unit, The BullDog extends an operator's transmission distance, enabling simple plug-and-play operation and delivery of up to 100 watts of power to 300 metres without requiring local power or batteries. The BullDog also includes power outputs for user accessories.



The cost-effective and scalable system can be configured to support a wide range of existing and next-generation signals, providing a future-proof solution for field fibre transport.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. MultiDyne will be at stand 10.D46b.

