MultiDyne Taps Jim Hurwitz for Business Development VP

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. — MultiDyne, a provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, has appointed Jim Hurwitz as vice president of business development. In his new role, Hurwitz will be responsible for developing and marketing new products for MultiDyne to increase the company's global sales efforts.

"Jim has more than 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry as an end-user, developer, and supplier of cutting-edge technologies, which will be valuable toward driving our product development strategy," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne.

Prior to joining MultiDyne, Hurwitz most recently served as the director of outside broadcast sales at Belden-owned Miranda Technologies, which acquired the technologies of Telecast Fiber Systems, where he worked for over 13 years. Throughout his career at Telecast, he managed the development of many of the company's products and oversaw key customer sales efforts. Hurwitz also held senior level management positions at a variety of companies within the broadcast industry, including director of the wireless camera division at Telex Communications. He also has extensive experience working as a network and local newscast producer, field news producer, editor, and videographer. He has won multiple local Emmy awards.

Hurwitz has been granted three patents for broadcast technologies and currently serves as the chairman of the Emerging Technology Committee of the Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA), the international association of electronic display system and scoreboard operators within the sports, entertainment, and convention industries. He has a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications and English literature from the University of California, Berkeley, and did his graduate work at Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism, where he helped create two award-winning documentaries. Hurwitz currently resides in the San Francisco Bay area and will report directly to Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne.