MultiDyne showcases openGear HD-4400

MultiDyne Video and Fiber Optic Systems featured its openGear-compatible HD-4400 four-channel fiber-optic transport system at the 2010 NAB Show.

The high-density, multirate, 3G HD-SDI, SMPTE fiber-optic transport system is one of the company’s first pieces of openGear terminal equipment. It is equipped with a 4 x 4 matrix on both the transmitter and receiver.

MultiDyne’s HD-4400 and additional companion cards give openGear platform users fiber-optic transport options without having to invest in multiple frame standards. Well suited for high-capacity fiber-trunking of 3G HD-SDI signals in a broadcast facility, the HD-4400 transmitter card accepts four multirate HD-SDI electrical signals with speeds of 5Mb/s to 3Gb/s as inputs. These inputs are equalized, reclocked and converted to four optical outputs. The receiver card accepts four fiber-optic inputs and converts them to four electrical outputs, which are reclocked and line-buffered.