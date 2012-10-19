MultiDyne ships SMPTE-HUT camera transceiver
MultiDyne has begun worldwide shipment of its SMPTE-HUT universal camera transceiver.
The SMPTE-HUT is the latest development from Inflexion Design, a new co-venture from camera equipment manufacturer Solid Camera and MultiDyne. Designed to increase the transmission distances of HD cameras that can be limited by hybrid copper/fiber cabling, the transport system enables full camera operation in even the most rugged broadcasting environments, extending transmission ranges up to 6.2mi on two single-mode fibers.
Suited for remote broadcasting, sports, shared control rooms, campus facilities, and arena and stadium applications, SMPTE-HUT also enables use of pre-installed infrastructure fiber, eliminating expensive customer cable installation. The new transceiver seamlessly reduces RF, EMI and grounding issues, thereby maximizing reliability in the field.
