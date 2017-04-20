MultiDyne Creates HammerHead Electronics Division & Fiber Lab

HAPPAUGE, N.Y.—MultiDyne is growing out its business, announcing two new initiatives for additional options for fiber transport systems. HammerHead Electronics is the company’s new online and call-in distribution business focusing on accessories and support productions; the MultiDyne Fiber Lab will manufacture, assemble and quality-assure SMPTE and tactical cables.

MultiDyne has brought on Mark Bachmore, who most recently served as director of sales for Broadcast Pix, to manage sales, service and day-to-day sales operations for both divisions. He will report to Charlie Lamberti, MultiDyne COO.

HammerHead will offer MultiDyne customers all accessories related to fiber transport and signal conversion, including batteries, connectors, tripods, optical modules, copper cables and SFPs. All SMPTE and tactical fiber from the Fiber Lab will also be available through HammerHead.

For the Fiber Lab, in addition to SMPTE 304 and 305 cables, the division will also look to leverage assemblies like LC-Duplex and APC patches.

Both ventures will operate from MultiDyne’s headquarters on Long Island.